Army seeks removal of AFSPA from Assam, says CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Indian Army has made a formal request for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state.

According to the Army’s assessment, Assam is now considered entirely safe, potentially paving the way for the removal of this contentious legislation.

Sarma said the recommendation to withdraw AFSPA had already been acted upon in four districts of Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, and Jorhat.

Advertisement

He, however, said the central government will conduct further assessments over the next six months for withdrawing the Act in the other districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo.

Elaborating further, the chief minister explained that the Centre had advised a phased approach, which Assam has been following. While some districts have seen AFSPA removal, the central government intends to maintain its presence in others, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Statue of the Legendary General Lachit Barphukan and the Shaheed Smarak at Narengi Military Station in Guwahati, Sarma talked about the importance of commemorating the heroism of Bir Lachit Borphukan.

Sarma acknowledged that while figures like Chatrapati Shivaji and Rana Phukan are well-known, Lachit Borphukan’s contributions had not received widespread recognition until recently. He expressed satisfaction that people across the country have started to appreciate the legacy of Lachit Borphukan.

Furthermore, a grand statue will be erected at the site of Lachit Borphukan’s cremation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate it in February 2024.

Chief Minister Sarma also expressed the intention to stage a drama about Lachit Borphukan, featuring Assamese artists, to further amplify his legacy and contributions to the nation’s history.