Army rescues Hungarian trekker from high pass

Akkoes Vermes who had lost his way in Umasila Pass at an altitude of 17,486 feet in Himalayan Ranges was tracked down after 30-hour search.

SNS | Jammu | August 27, 2022 4:03 pm

A team of White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, on Saturday, rescued a Hungarian trekker, Akkoes Vermes, after a protracted search in the Himalayan ranges in the Kishtwar district of Jammu.

After his rescue, the rescued trekker was flown by the IAF to Udhampur for treatment.

A Defence spokesman said the Hungarian national was tracked by the Indian Army team of Dul Kishtwar after a 30-hour long search operation. He had lost his way in Umasila Pass at an altitude of 17,486 feet in Himalayan Ranges while trekking.

He had to be airlifted to Udhampur by the Indian Air Force for treatment.

