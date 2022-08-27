Army rescues Hungarian trekker from high pass

A team of White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, on Saturday, rescued a Hungarian trekker, Akkoes Vermes, after a protracted search in the Himalayan ranges in the Kishtwar district of Jammu.

After his rescue, the rescued trekker was flown by the IAF to Udhampur for treatment.

A Defence spokesman said the Hungarian national was tracked by the Indian Army team of Dul Kishtwar after a 30-hour long search operation. He had lost his way in Umasila Pass at an altitude of 17,486 feet in Himalayan Ranges while trekking.

