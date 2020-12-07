Timely rescue operation by the army saved the lives of five civilians after an overnight road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

A statement issued by the Defence PRO here said on Monday that the army rescued civilians on the National Highway 44 in the Ramban area of Jammu when a truck they were travelling in turned turtle.

“The Indian Army came to the rescue of civilians on NH44 near Nachlana district Ramban on 6 December at 1900 hrs, a truck turned turtle on NH44 near Nachlana.”

Army teams from Nachlana immediately swung into action, controlled the traffic and carefully evacuated the five injured from the accident site.

The rescued civilians were being treated in a hospital, said the army.