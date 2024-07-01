Army ready to deal with future challenges: Gen Upendra Dwivedi

New chief of Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday asserted that his force is ready and capable to deal with all current and future security challenges facing the country.

Gen Dwivedi, who assumed charge of the Army on Sunday, inspected a guard of honour at the South Block Morning morning. His family members and the top brass of the Indian Army were present.

In a brief interaction with the media later, Gen Dwivedi said the Army is facing “unique operational challenges” and it is the force’s duty to remain prepared for such threats. Therefore, it is crucial to continue equipping the soldiers with the latest weapons.

“I am fully conscious of the responsibility assigned to me and I assure the country and fellow citizens that the Indian Army is fully capable and ready to face all current and future challenges,” he said.

He also stated that working towards ensuring synergy among the Army, Air Force and the Navy would be one of his priorities.

The Army chief said he will encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance in defence.

“The Indian Army faces unique operational challenges and to remain prepared for such threats and distinctive requirements, it is crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and continue to evolve our war-fighting strategies,” he added.

Gen Dwivedi said the Indian Army is on the “path to transformation” and it aspires to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in defence.

“To achieve this, we will encourage indigenous initiatives and induct maximum war systems and equipment that are manufactured in our country,” he said.

Gen Dwivedi said he would focus on ensuring that the Army is ready to operate in the “full spectrum of conflict”.

“It will be my endeavour to ensure that the Indian Army is always ready to operate in the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders,” he said.