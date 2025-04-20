Army provides food to people stranded by landslides on Jammu-Srinagar highway; schools shut in Ramban

Indian Army troops have stepped in to provide food and humanitarian relief to hundreds of people stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslides triggered by flash floods caused by a cloudburst in the Ramban district on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of tourist cabs, buses, and loaded trucks were stranded at different places on the highway. Many vehicles were buried under boulders and debris.

Advertisement

Soldiers of the Indian Army were serving food to passengers stranded at isolated places on the highway.

Advertisement

The Jammu-based defence spokesman wrote on X, “Cloudburst & heavy rain triggered landslides in Ramban, leaving NH-44 blocked with several vehicles stranded. Indian Army troops are assisting stranded passengers with humanitarian relief, in close coordination with civil administration”.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said that the Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Kargil, and the Sinthan Pass roads were shut for traffic. Light motor vehicles were being allowed to ply on the Mughal Road till 3 pm.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was affected by shooting stones, landslides, and mudslides at multiple places. It may take a few days to reopen the highway for traffic after repairs.

In an update at 5.30 pm, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, quoting the Met Centre Srinagar, wrote on X, “Moderate rain with intense showers at a few places with thunder/lightning/gusty winds at many places of Banihal, Ramban & adjoining areas during next 3 hours. Stay away from water channels, loose structures & landslide-prone areas.”

The Ramban Deputy Commissioner has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the district on Monday.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Chenab river has risen significantly.