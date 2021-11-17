Army provides artificial limbs to specially abled civilians in Kashmir

Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in conjunction with Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), a Jaipur based NGO, conducted artificial limb fitment camps at Pattan, Kupwara, Uri and Budgam. Owing to the huge response to the camps, a final camp was organised on 16 November at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar.

The camp has enabled and empowered specially abled Kashmiri citizens including children under the theme, ‘Saksham Hum, Saksham Kashmir, Saksham Bharat’. A total of 348 wheel chairs, 91 crutches, 480 hearing aids, 93 artificial legs and 13 artificial hands have been distributed in Kashmir Division.

This step will have a far reaching positive impact on the lives of over 1100 empowered specially abled Kashmiris.

This idea for the event was envisioned by Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps and Ambassador Satish Mehta of BMVSS. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen DP Pandey complimented the NGO, Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti for its noble efforts.

He emphasised that the artificial limbs would further invigorate the specially abled citizens to lead an enabled and empowered life. While interacting with the empowered citizens, the GOC wished them and their families a fulfilling life.

Ambassador Satish Mehta appreciated Chinar Corps for providing Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti with the opportunity to serve the specially abled and injured citizens of Kashmir. He has also committed to continue with more vigorous efforts next year to reach out to more citizens in Kashmir Valley.

The team of enablers of BMVSS have also visited Leh for an enabling camp. Separate teams in conjunction with Indian Army are presently working in Jammu Division.