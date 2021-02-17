The Indian Army is closely monitoring evacuation and dismantling of the military infrastructure by Chinese troops at the Pangong Tso Lake in Eastern Ladakh as part of the agreement for disengagement between the two countries, sources said today.

The disengagement process at both northern and southern banks of the lake was expected to be complete by 20 February, sources added.

It is learnt that the Indian Army teams were using drones and high-resolution cameras to check and record dismantling of the infrastructure, especially set up along the lake by PLA troops.

China has created a military garrison at Finger 7 where 13 jetties were stationed, long range guns were positioned, bunkers were constructed and permanent structures built to accommodate thousands of troops.

“We will verify physically whether each and everything has been dismantled and removed. We will go up to Finger 8 to check if disengagement is happening as per the agreed terms,” sources said.

According to the disengagement agreement, announced by the two countries last week, Chinese troops will move back to Finger 8 and Indian troops will pull back to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Finger 2 and 3 of the northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake. Further, there would be a temporary moratorium on military activities, including patrolling to the traditional areas. There have been regular face-offs between the two armies between Finger 4 and Finger 8, on the northern bank of the lake.

The Indian Army, meanwhile, released a video of the disengagement process at the lake in which the PLA troops can be seen dismantling tents and bunkers.