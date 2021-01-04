The Army and J&K Police on Sunday recovered a cache of grenades and pistols near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and thwarted a major attempt of Pakistan-backed terrorists to attack religious places in Jammu to trigger communal violence.

The recovery of arms and ammunition was made this morning during an operation in the village Dabbi of Balakote near the LoC, said the IGP (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh.

Today’s is the third recovery from the “Jammu and Kashmir Gazanvi Force” terror module in the Mendhar sub-division of Poonch. The module is steered from Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

During sustained interrogation of three terror associates it was revealed that the Gazanvi Force apart from terrror activities is now also attempting to target religious places with an aim to trigger communal tension in the Jammu region, said Mukesh Singh.

The total recovery made so far includes 13 grenades, 3 pistols, 5 pistol magazines, 105 pistol bullets, 4 Pakistan made balloons, one flag of Tehreek ul Majahideen outfit and 18 posters of J&K Gazanavi Force.

Security forces have so far recovered arms and ammunition at three places in the area.

Three terrorist associates arrested so far are, Mustafa Khan resident of Galuta, Mohammad Yaseen and Rayees Ahmed, both resident of Dabbi Balakote.

During sustained interrogation of the trio, some more vital clues were developed after which a police team headed by SDPO Mendhar Zaheer Jafri and Army launched an operation in Dabbi village located ahead of LoC fence in Balakote from where another consignment of arms, ammunition and grenades was recovered during the third consecutive raid today morning, said the IGP.

Six hand grenades were recovered last week from Balakot near the LoC.

Today’s recovery includes one pistol, three pistol magazines, 35 bullets and 5 hand grenades.

Six hand grenades were initially recovered from the arrested three persons, it was revealed during interrogation that the grenades were to be lobbed on religious places in Ari and Mendhar town area of Poonch district.

Another recovery was made from Dabi village wherein 2 pistols, 70 bullets and 3 grenades were recovered.

The terror handlers from across the LoC used to drop the consignment in hidden patches near the LoC and these arrested terrorist associates then used to pick it up for further carriage in the hinterland, said the IGP.