Army gifts community centres to villages in remote Ladakh

Ladakh based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army has dedicated three community centres to remote villages of Merak, Chushul and Koyul in the Changthang area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

To commemorate completion and handing over of these community centres, a grand ceremony was organised at Merak, Chushul and Koyul. Brigade Commander, Chushul Brigade and Commandant, LADAKH SCOUTS Regimental Centre interacted with the locals and handed over the community centres.

The village Headmen expressed appreciation on fulfillment of their long standing demand to GOC, Fire and Fury Corps.

These villages are located in far flung areas and lack facilities such as community halls, for organizing social and cultural functions. This is a step ahead by the Indian Army to make the life of villagers comfortable and at the same time foster deeper cooperation and confidence amongst the villagers of the Border Areas.

During the inauguration and handing taking over ceremony Sonam Pambar, Numberdar, Merak, Lobzang Jandal, Numberdar, Chushul and Urgain Tsewang, Numberdar, Koyul were present alongwith veterans, veer naris and villagers.

The village community thanked the Fire and Fury Corps for reaching out to the remote villages and providing necessary assistance in the form of the community halls.