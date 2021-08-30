Army foils infiltration bid at LOC, terrorist killed

Alert Army troops on Monday morning foiled an infiltration bid through the Line of Control (LOC) by shooting down a terrorist in Jammu’s Poonch district.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that in the early hours of 30 August, terrorist from across the LOC made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch Sector. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid.

On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorist in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body alongwith an AK-47 rifle has been recovered.

The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the LOC, he added.