Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch

An infiltration bid has been foiled by the Army at the LoC in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The Army said that contact with infiltrating terrorists was established by an ambush in Poonch early Monday morning.

“Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area of Degwar Terva, Poonch. In the firefight, one terrorist was seen dropping, while the second was seen moving towards Pintu Nala,” the Army said.

Advertisement

The search operation is in progress in the area.