Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch

2 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in J&K
Two terrorists were killed as the army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said on Monday.
The Army said that contact with infiltrating terrorists was established by an ambush in Poonch early Monday morning.
“Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area of Degwar Terva, Poonch. In the firefight, one terrorist was seen dropping, while the second was seen moving towards Pintu Nala,” the Army said.
The search operation is in progress in the area.
