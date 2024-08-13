Army denies skirmish with Chinese troops in Ladakh

The Army on Tuesday denied the report of a skirmish between the Indian Army and PLA soldiers on Monday in Burtse of the Durbuk Sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

“There have been no reports or confirmations of any skirmish, face-off or burning of RCC huts”, the Army said in a statement.

“The Indian Army is committed to transparency and remains available to provide verified information to the media to prevent the spread of false narratives”, the statement added.

