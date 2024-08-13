Army denies skirmish with Chinese troops in Ladakh

Army officer killed in encounter with militants in JK’s Doda
The White Knight Corps of the Army confirming the casualty on X said that Captain Deepak Singh was injured while leading the search party and succumbed to his wounds.
“There have been no reports or confirmations of any skirmish, face-off or burning of RCC huts”, the Army said in a statement.
The Army on Tuesday denied the report of a skirmish between the Indian Army and PLA soldiers on Monday in Burtse of the Durbuk Sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
“The Indian Army is committed to transparency and remains available to provide verified information to the media to prevent the spread of false narratives”, the statement added.
