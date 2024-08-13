Logo

Logo

# India

Army denies skirmish with Chinese troops in Ladakh

“There have been no reports or confirmations of any skirmish, face-off or burning of RCC huts”, the Army said in a statement.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | August 13, 2024 5:54 pm

Army denies skirmish with Chinese troops in Ladakh

Photo: ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (X/@adgpi)

The Army on Tuesday denied the report of a skirmish between the Indian Army and PLA soldiers on Monday in Burtse of the Durbuk Sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

“There have been no reports or confirmations of any skirmish, face-off or burning of RCC huts”, the Army said in a statement.

“The Indian Army is committed to transparency and remains available to provide verified information to the media to prevent the spread of false narratives”, the statement added.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Related posts