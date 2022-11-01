Army commanders to discuss security situation, ‘Make in India’ in defence next week

The entire top brass of the Indian Army will come together next week in the national capital to review the security situation along the borders.

The top brass of the Army led by General Manoj Pande would be part of the Army Commanders’ Conference starting Monday where they would discuss all aspects related to security and operational preparedness, Army officials said. The conference would be taking place for the first time after the completion of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese Army from four friction points created after the May 2020 aggression by the Chinese military.

The conference is also expected to look at newer ways to push Make in India in defence for developing more indigenous weapon systems for the troops.

General Pande is a strong supporter of indigenisation and has asked officers dealing with modernisation to handhold the Indian private and public sector firms to develop world-class weapons.

The meeting is expected to be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

The meeting would also see interaction with other services which would help in enhancing jointness among the forces.

Steps towards the creation of theatre commands are also likely to come up for discussion at the meeting. (ANI)