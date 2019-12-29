The Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday to review the prevailing security situation. Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon, the Army Commander visited the forward areas in the frontier district of Baramulla where he was briefed by commanders on ground about the current situation.

During the visit, the Army Commander was also briefed on the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formation apart from the various developmental works being undertaken to improve the life of people residing in remote areas. He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical forces. The Army Commander complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Valley.