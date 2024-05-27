Army collaborates with IOCL for demonstration trials of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus technology

Displaying a firm resolve towards finding green and sustainable transport solutions, the Indian Army has collaborated with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for demonstration trials of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus technology.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and the IOCL in the presence of General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), and Mr Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil.

During the event, one Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus was received by the Indian Army. This marks the commencement of a mutually beneficial partnership between the Indian Army and IOCL. The MoU emphasised the commitment to fostering innovation and advancing sustainable transport solutions for the future.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology offers a clean and efficient alternative by converting Hydrogen gas into electricity through an electrochemical process. The process leaves water vapour as the only by-product, thus ensuring zero emission.

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus has a seating capacity of 37 passengers. It promises an impressive mileage of 250-300 km on a full 30 kg onboard tank of Hydrogen fuel.

Notably, on 21 March 2023, the Indian Army became the first government entity to ink a MoU with National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Limited for the installation of Green Hydrogen-based Microgrid Power Plants along the Northern Borders. A pilot project is being set up at Chushul, where a 200-kilometer Watt Green Hydrogen based Microgram will provide 24×7 clean electricity to troops deployed in inhospitable terrain and extreme climatic conditions.

With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus endeavour between the Indian Army and IOCL represents a significant stride and paves the way for cleaner and greener transport solutions.