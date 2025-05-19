Army Chief visits Longewala, reviews joint Ops under Operation Sindoor

To review the joint actions undertaken by the Indian Army in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force and appreciate the troops for their role in Operation Sindoor, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Longewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps, today.

A statement from the Army spokesperson stated that during his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the Army Chief exhorted a spirited “Shabash!”, acknowledging their valour, unwavering commitment, and dogged determination in defending the International Boundary. He praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions, which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the desert theatre.

The COAS also commended the commanders and units for their professionalism, high morale, and integrated execution of operational plans. He highlighted the Army’s tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to meet future challenges with decisive force, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring high operational preparedness amidst a dynamic security environment.

Commending the fortitude of men and women serving in the harsh desert terrain amid peak summer conditions, the Army Chief conveyed his and the Nation’s admiration for their unrelenting service in defence of national objectives.

The desert area which stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF.

These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front. As part of Operation SINDOOR, the Indian Army undertook rapid deployment of surveillance assets and air defence systems, in close coordination with the IAF and BSF. The calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats.