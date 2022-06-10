Army chief visits forward areas along LAC in HP, Uttarakhand

Amid a military stand-off with China, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande was, on Friday, briefed by senior commanders on the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while he was on a visit to forward areas.

Gen Pande is currently on a three-day visit to the forward areas in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This is the maiden visit of the Army Chief to this sector after taking over as the Army chief. He is accompanied by the Army Commander, Central Command and the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area.

Taking a first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness in the forward areas, the Army chief is scheduled to witness the high-altitude operational capabilities of deployed formations, including mountaineering skills and long-range patrolling. He is also reviewing the ongoing infrastructure and development work and the Army-Citizen connect in the forward areas.

While interacting with the commanders, Gen Pande emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders. He expressed satisfaction at the rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formations. He appreciated the absorption of modern technology in undertaking persistent surveillance.

Gen Pande, during his interaction with the troops deployed on the forward posts, appreciated their high morale and exhorted them to maintain high standards of professional excellence. He also complimented the excellent synergy between the Army and other agencies toward operational effectiveness and sustainable development in the border areas.