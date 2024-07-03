Army chief reviews security along LoC in Jammu region

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday morning arrived in Jammu and flew to the border district of Poonch, where he reviewed the security situation at forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army Chief during his visit to the forward locations was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt General Suchindra Kumar, and the General Officer Commanding of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, Lt General Navin Sachdeva.

General Dwivedi, who assumed charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, first visited J&K, where he earlier served as the Army Commander of the strategic Northern Command deployed on the borders with China and the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Army chief chaired a meeting of field commanders in Poonch before taking an aerial review of the forward areas, an official said.

The Army chief was briefed on the operational preparedness by the Commanders on the ground. He lauded all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting all current and emerging security challenges. He also interacted with soldiers at the forward locations.

The Army chief’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir assumes significance in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and the anti-terrorist operations in the Jammu region to counter attempts by Pakistan-backed terror handlers to spread their activities in the area.

General Dwivedi also interacted with some ex-servicemen at the 93 Infantry Brigade.

General Dwivedi, who had served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from 2022-24, later flew back to Jammu. He is scheduled to return to Delhi in the evening.

He might also visit the headquarters of the Northern Command at Udhampur, officials said.