Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on four-day official visit to Bhutan

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has departed for Bhutan on a four-day official visit aimed at further enhancing the enduring defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the COAS will call on His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and will also hold discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army.

The COAS will also interact with senior officials of the Indian Embassy, the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) and Project DANTAK. The visit reflects the deep-rooted and time-tested ties between India and Bhutan and reaffirms India’s commitment to a close and trusted partner, a statement from the Army spokesperson stated.

