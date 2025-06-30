Logo

Logo

# India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on four-day official visit to Bhutan

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has departed for Bhutan on a four-day official visit aimed at further enhancing the enduring defence cooperation between the two countries.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 30, 2025 5:39 pm

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on four-day official visit to Bhutan

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (File Photo)

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has departed for Bhutan on a four-day official visit aimed at further enhancing the enduring defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the COAS will call on His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and will also hold discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army.

Advertisement

The COAS will also interact with senior officials of the Indian Embassy, the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) and Project DANTAK. The visit reflects the deep-rooted and time-tested ties between India and Bhutan and reaffirms India’s commitment to a close and trusted partner, a statement from the Army spokesperson stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Massive GST refund scam uncovered in Siliguri CGST zone

A large-scale GST refund scam involving fake exports to Bhutan has come under the scanner of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Siliguri Commissionerate, with officials uncovering fraudulent refund claims running into hundreds of crores over the past few years.