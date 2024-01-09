Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews Guard of Honour at NCC’s R-Day camp

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande reviewed an impressive ‘Guard of Honour’ on Tuesday by cadets drawn from all three wings of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), including the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Army chief was on a visit to the NCC’s Republic-Day Camp in the national capital where he was formally received by Diretor General NCC Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh.

Gen Pande expressed his delight in the fact that many former NCC cadets hold high positions in the government and armed forces and further motivated cadets to take a leadership role in various professions in addition to the forces.

Advertisement

The Army chief urged the cadets to put their heart and mind into everything they undertake and become role models for the youth of our nation.

Gen Pande highlighted the significant contribution of NCC in nation building activities including social service schemes like blood donation camps, environmental conservation and the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, and others.

The event also witnessed a band display by the NCC cadets of Scindia School.

The COAS also visited the ‘Flag Area’ created by the cadets which depicted the social awareness themes and cultural activities.

The cadets gave him a detailed briefing about their respective state Directorate themes.

He also visited the ‘Hall of Fame’, a proud possession of the NCC that displays a rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, motivational items, and other themes from the three wings of the NCC.

Gen Pande applauded the cadets for their impeccable turnout, impressive ‘Guard of Honour’ and a captivating cultural programme.

He motivated the cadets to believe in themselves and equip themselves with determination and move ahead with firm resolve.