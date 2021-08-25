Army, BSF discuss challenges in border management in J&K & Punjab

Amidst heightened infiltration attempts of terrorists and smuggling of arms and ammunition through the international border (IB) and Line of Control (LOC), the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday held a synergy conference at Western Command Headquarters.

Senior officers of Army, BSF headquarters West Frontier, Punjab and Jammu Frontier attended the conference.

The conference was presided over by Major General Devendra Sharma, MGGS (Operations), Headquarters Western Command. NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and Mrs. Sonali Mishra, IG BSF Punjab Frontier were the senior officers representing the BSF.

According to defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand, the agenda included discussions on operational issue of convergence to further enhance operational efficiency between the Indian Army and BSF . Common issues of training and equipment profile of BSF and challenges of border management were deliberated upon.

The Chairman highlighted the importance of developing a joint security force culture to thwart nefarious designs of inimical elements.

During the wars of 1965, 1971 and Operation PARAKRAM, Indian Army and BSF operated together towards a common purpose of defending our national borders. The same spirit of Jointmanship and Cooperation continues to this day, he said.