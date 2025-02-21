Army Air Defence Corps Emphasizes Counter-Drone Strategy Amid Rising Drone Proliferation

The Army Air Defence (AAD) Corps of the Indian Army is taking a robust stance against the escalating threat posed by drones, highlighting the need for advanced systems in detection, identification, and interdiction. Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, Director General of the AAD, emphasized that the strategy incorporates cutting-edge technologies to secure India’s airspace and ensure operational readiness in the face of evolving warfare tactics.

Lt Gen Ivan expressed concerns over the growing quantity and diversity of drones used in modern warfare, noting that while the capabilities of traditional aerial platforms were once easy to define, the mass production of drones presents new challenges. “With the proliferation of drones, every soldier, tank, artillery unit, and air defence system is now a potential target, which makes equipping each personnel with both offensive drones and counter-drone capabilities essential,” he said.

In response, the Army has rolled out the Akashteer system, which works in coordination with the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) air defence assets. Lt Gen Ivan emphasized the need for synchronized efforts where the IAF manages high-altitude airspace while the Army focuses on ground-level tactical areas. This division ensures freedom of action both in the air and on the ground, allowing effective management of disruptive drone warfare.

The first line of defense is detection, with the Army actively acquiring Low-Level Light Weight Radars (LLLR) capable of identifying even the smallest drones. These systems, capable of detecting drones as small as the DJI Mavic, will offer a range of 6-7 kilometers, giving ample time for interception. Lt Gen Ivan also stressed the importance of increasing radar density in challenging terrains like mountains and valleys.

Once drones are detected, identification becomes crucial, especially in wartime, when the volume of targets rapidly increases. The Army is integrating Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) into Command and Reporting systems, incorporating AI, Electronic IFF, and white-listing technologies to speed up the identification process.

The Army is also focused on developing hybrid systems that combine soft and hard kill methods for neutralizing drone threats. The Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System (IDD&IS), developed by BEL and DRDO, uses multispectral detection and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), such as lasers, to neutralize drones within a 1 km range.

Furthermore, the Army is exploring jamming systems that can block a broader range of frequencies, along with enhanced laser systems for longer-range interdiction. Research is also ongoing for High Power Microwave systems capable of disabling drones from a distance of up to 1 km.

Lt Gen Ivan also discussed the Army’s renewed focus on the use of guns, noting that these weapons remain highly effective, particularly when paired with fragmentation ammunition.

“The Army is looking into the indigenous production of fragmentation ammunition and has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to the industry. Additionally, trials for the successor to the L-70 gun are set for July 2025, with the introduction of SMART ammunition, which increases the kill probability and reduces logistics by enabling programmable rounds,” he revealed.