The Army has recovered a cache of arms and ammunition that was dropped for terrorists by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC). The cache included an AK-47 assault rifle with magazines, 5 Chinese pistols, 24 grenades and warlike stores.

The cache was recovered on Wednesday evening following intelligence inputs.

These weapons were dropped in the Hathlanga area of the Rampur Sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops twice violated the ceasefire in the Qasba and Balakote sector of the Poonch district where they targeted civilian areas with mortars. Indian Army retaliated strongly.