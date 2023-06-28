Armed men attack Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

An attempt on the life of Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad alias Ravan was made in Saharanpur on Wednesday in which he received minor bullet injury.

SSP Vipin Tada said that armed men attacked the convoy of Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram national president Chandra Shekhar Azad. During the firing, the bullet of the attackers touched the stomach of Chandrashekhar.

However, according to doctors of a private hospital where he is admitted, Azad is out of danger. It is said that the attackers came in a Haryana number car and there were four people in that car.

While Chandrashekhar was injured in the attack, his car was also hit by bullets. Police is also questioning the people around. Footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby was being collected. Cops of many police stations have reached the spot and are engaged in investigation.

Chandrashekhar Azad, while talking to media in the hospital, said: “I don’t remember but my people have identified them. The assailants car ran towards Saharanpur after firing on me. We took a U turn. Our car was alone and there were five in the assailants car.”

SP, Rural, Sagar Jain said that Chandrashekhar Azad had gone to meet someone in Deoband’s Gandhi Colony. While leaving from there, two assailants fired at him in which he was injured after a bullet touched his stomach. The incident occurred at around 5:15 pm.

The SP, Rural, said that the reason for the attack and the attackers are not yet known. Special DG Prashant Kumar in Lucknow said that orders have been given for immediate arrest of the culprits.

On the other hand, on hearing the news of the deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief, there was panic among his supporters.

Pawan Gujjar, Meerut district president Bhim Army, said: “The attack on Chandrashekhar is a big conspiracy. Such an incident raises a big question on the security system of Uttar Pradesh.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the incident and has questioned the law and order situation in the state. “When senior politicians are not safe in the state, then what will happen to the common people,” he said.