Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination, sacrifices of our courageous soldiers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) is about saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of India’s courageous soldiers.

In a post on X on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Modi urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

“Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of our courageous soldiers. Their bravery inspires us, their sacrifices humble us and their dedication keeps us safe. Let’s also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund,” the Prime Minister said in the post on X.

The AFFD is celebrated every year to honour the fallen heroes and the personnel in uniform who fight valiantly on the borders to protect the motherland.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of fallen soldiers and ex-Servicemen, including disabled ones by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children’s education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphan/disabled children grant.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has exhorted the people to come forward and contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, terming it as the collective responsibility of the country to ensure the welfare of the soldiers, both serving and retired, as well as their families.

In a video message on X on the occasion of AFFD, the Defence Minister described the day as an opportunity for the citizens to recognise the indomitable courage, sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers and reaffirm the resolve to fulfill the responsibilities towards these bravehearts.

“Our Armed Forces act as an impregnable security shield, which is ever-ready to protect us in every situation – not just external threats, but also during natural disasters. Their sacrifice and discipline of our soldiers is a source of inspiration for every Indian,” said Singh.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment towards the welfare of the ex-servicemen, the Defence Minister said all efforts are being made to cater to the needs of the veterans and their families.

He urged the people to play their part, emphasising that their contribution can prove to be crucial for the soldiers and their kin.

For the welfare of society, it is the duty of every citizen to earn with a hundred hands and donate with a thousand hands, the Defence Minister said.