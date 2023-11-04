“Are there different rules, laws and regulations”: Nishikant Dubey questions Oppn’s “double standard” in Bidhuri, Mahua issues

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questioned the Opposition over its stance on MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s issue and that of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and asked if there are different rules and laws for women and Muslim in the country.

“Is it a crime to be a Hindu or a man in this country? Are there different rules, laws and regulations for women and Muslims? MP Ramesh Bidhuri abused MP Danish Ali (which any civilised society considers wrong). Then the entire opposition, their Troll army were of the view that India’s democracy will crumble if legal action is not taken against Bidhuri,” MP Dubey said in a tweet.

He further said, “For the last few days, Mahua has been abusing my mother, using abusive language in the Parliament… Everyone is silent… There is no distinction of women, men, Hindu or Muslim when it comes to the matters of national security and corruption. So I will abuse or make threats and am also ready to sacrifice my life in the fight for truth. The face of Opposition will be exposed.”

Earlier in September this year, Ramesh Bidhuri’s objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the lower house triggered anger among the Opposition parties who called for strict action against Bidhuri.

Nishikant Dubey’s remarks come days after Moitra appeared before Lok Sabha’s ethics panel of Parliament on Thursday in connection with the ‘cash for query’ charge against her.

Moitra and opposition members of the panel “walked out” of the meeting on Thursday afternoon. Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that “personal questions” were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

Among those who walked out were BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra alleged that she was subjected to humiliating personal questions from the panel.

She further described the episode as “proverbial vastraharan (stripping)” referring to the chapter in Mahabharat, where Kauravas humiliated Padavas’ queen Draupadi in darbar.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mahua stated that “unethical, sordid, prejudiced behaviour was meted out” to her during the meeting.

BSP MP Danish Ali described the questions asked to Mahua Moitra as “Draupadi’s Cheerharan” and condemned the manner in which the Lok Sabha’s ethics panel’s meeting was conducted.

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar on Thursday alleged that “un-parliamentary language” was used by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against him and other members during cross-examination following her deposition before the panel.

Moitra is facing ‘Cash for Query’ charges made by Dubey, who alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Dubey had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month titled “Re-emergence of nasty ‘Cash for Query’ in Parliament”, seeking a probe into his allegations. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes.

Both Dubey and Jai Dehadrai have appeared before the Ethics Committee.