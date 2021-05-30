The global steel major by Arcelor Mittal/Nippon Steel (AM/NS) on Sunday airlifted 1,300 liquid medical oxygen cylinders from aboard to meet with the COVID-19-specific oxygen requirement in the State.

“AM/NS India responded to the pressing demand put forth by the Odisha government by airlifting 1,300 medical oxygen cylinders. The transfer called for active collaboration among multiple stakeholders, and we appreciate the support.”, the company stated in a release,

“Living up to its commitment of ensuring Oxygen availability for all Covid affected, Odisha organised medical oxygen cylinders from abroad. The first lot sponsored through CSR of ArcelorMittal / Nippon Steel India arrived today at Biju Patnaik International Airport”, Chief Minister Naveen Pataik said while appreciating the steel major’s gesture.