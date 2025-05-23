‘Appreciate Germany’s solidarity as India counters terrorism’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Friday and appreciated Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Honored to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. Look forward to working with his Government to elevate and expand our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to Merz, Gunter Sautter. The two leaders exchanged perspectives on major global issues, including combatting terrorism.

Advertisement

“Good conversation with Foreign & Security Policy Advisor to @bundeskanzler, Dr. Gunter Sautter today. Exchanged perspectives on major global issues, including combatting terrorism. Our deepening partnership is an important factor of stability in an uncertain world. We will also work together to strengthen resilience and trust,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The external affairs minister also met Germany’s Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche in Berlin and discussed ways to enhance talent linkages, industry partnership and joint collaboration between the two nations to build more resilient supply chains.

“Pleased to meet Minister of Economy & Energy Katherina Reiche this morning in Berlin. Discussed ways to enhance our talent linkages, industry partnership and joint collaboration to build more resilient supply chains,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across eight airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed for cessation of hostilities.