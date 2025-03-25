Application invited for Members’ post in National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has invited applications to fill up two anticipated vacancies for the post of Member in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary, and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021, and the applications are invited only through Online Mode.

The Search-Cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post will scrutinise the applications with respect to the suitability of the application for the posts by giving due weightage to qualification and experience of candidates and shortlist candidates for conducting personal interaction.

The final selection will be done on the basis of the overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience, and personal interaction.

Applications of eligible and willing candidates are requested online through https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc from 25 March 2025 onwards, and the last date of receipt of applications is 23 April 2025.

Wherever applicable, a copy of the application submitted online may be submitted through the proper channel along with prescribed documents to the Under Secretary (CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 466-A, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi by 23rd April 2025.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Commission is headquartered in New Delhi.