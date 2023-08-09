Apple truck crashes into Jeepin Himachal’s Shimla; 2 dead

At least two people were crushed to death when a truck laden with apples collided with a pickup jeep in Shimla.

The collision that took place at Dhalli in the early hours of Tuesday caused damage to three to four vehicles.

The truck, carrying a load of apples, overturned on the Shimla-Kinnaur National Highway near the Mashobra bifurcation on the road connecting to Sunni, Tattapani and Karsog.

A purported video of the incident that has gone viral shows the driver of the truck losing control of the vehicle, which then crashes and drags the pickup jeep along.

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and carry out rescue operations.

Two people who sustained injuries in the mishap were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment and care.

In the aftermath of the accident, authorities have diverted traffic on the road connecting to Sunni, Tattapani, and Karsog via Ghanahatti.

This temporary route alteration has been implemented to facilitate restoration and clearance of the affected area. The process of clearing the road and ensuring safe passage for commuters is currently underway.