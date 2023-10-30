APCID lodges fresh case against Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (APCID) has filed another case against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central jail on judicial remand.

He has been designated as an accused number 3 in a case of granting illegal licenses during his tenure as the Chief Minister while the then Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra is also a co-accused in the case.

The FIR was filed by D Vasudev Reddy, Commissioner, AP Beverages Corporation. This is the fifth case registered against Naidu, who is on a judicial remand for the multi crore skill development scam.

There are two other corruption cases, one related to Amaravati Ring Road project and the other for Fibrenet scam. There is another case where the police have charged Naidu of inciting his supporters to attack policemen in Punganur a few months ago.

Naidu’s petition is being heard by the Supreme Court while his bail petitions in other cases are pending in various courts. He was arrested on 9 September and has been in the jail since 11 September. Recently he complained to the judge of the Anti Corruption Bureau Court about lack of security citing threats to his life.