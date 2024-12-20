AP woman receives parcel with decomposed body

A woman in Andhra Pradesh who was expecting a consignment containing electrical appliances for her home received a wooden crate containing a partially decomposed body and a threat letter demanding Rs 1.3 crore.

The incident occurred last evening at Yendagandi village in West Godavari district at the under-construction house of Naga Tulasi. The woman who had been abandoned by her husband previously, was building her own home at a site allotted to her by the government. She had requested aid from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi which had earlier sent her tiles and other construction material. This time she was expecting a consignment of electrical goods. She had earlier received a WhatsApp message which said the goods would be delivered to her. The consignment was delivered in an autorickshaw.

Upon opening the crate, she found a plastic-wrapped object which turned out to be a decomposed body of a man, approximately, 45 years of age. Apart from the body, the crate also contained a letter demanding Rs 1.3 crore. It claimed that the missing husband of Tulasi had borrowed Rs 3 lakh, which with interest compounded to Rs 1.3 crore. The family then called the police. The Superintendent of Police of West Godavari visited the site for investigations and the police removed the body to the Bhimavaram government hospital to conduct an autopsy. Initial investigations suggest the man has been dead for at least 3-4 days. The police are also investigating the philanthropic body to which Tulasi had reached out for help.

