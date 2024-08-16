AP govt to form taskforce with industrialists for development

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to form a special task force with Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan at the forefront to provide suggestions for the industrial development in the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Chandrasekharan on Friday at the state Secretariat in Amaravati to discuss building a golden Andhra Pradesh, particularly about investments.

Following the bifurcation of the state, Andhra Pradesh lost out on industrial development and after coming back to office after a gap of five years, Naidu is trying to rebuild the state by bringing in investments.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, both Naidu and Chandrasekharan agreed to the formation of the special task force to advise the government on bringing in investment and industrial development. The task force will be constituted with Naidu as the chairman and Chandrasekharan as the co-chairman.

Other noted industrialists and experts in relevant fields will also be inducted in the task force. The task force will focus on making AP the number one state in terms of industrial development by 2047.

Following the meeting, the chief minister took to his ‘X’ handle to announce, “I had a great meeting with my old friend, the chairman of Tata Sons, Mr Natarajan Chandrasekharan in Amaravati today. The GoAP is forming a task force for economic development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh, 2047 with intellectuals and industry leaders as its members. I’m delighted to announce that Mr Chandrasekharan will co-chair this task force.”

The state government also decided to establish a centre for global leadership in Amaravati with the active participation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in which the Tata Group will be a partner. A development centre of TCS is also on the cards which will be set up in Visakhapatnam.

The chief minister also discussed with the chairman about expanding the services of Vistara and Air India in AP. He also discussed with him establishment of solar, telecommunications and food processing units in the state.