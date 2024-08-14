AP govt orders 15 IPS officers awaiting posting to report to DGP office daily

Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has issued an order to 16 senior IPS who are currently awaiting posting to report at his office at 10 am every day and sign the attendance register daily in the morning and evening before leaving office.

The 16 IPS officers fell out of favour with the new government led by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu since they were perceived to be close to the YSRCP government which had been in power between 2019 and 2024.

The list of 16 officers who were denied posting after the new government came to power include PSR Anjaneyulu who was the intelligence chief in the previous regime and N Sanjay who was the additional DG of CID which investigated Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam resulting in his incarceration for 53 days.

Y Rishanth Reddy, another IPS officer who was the SP of Chittoor had booked Naidu and other TDP leaders over the trouble that broke out during their visit to irrigation projects.

The order issued by the DGP read “The IPS officers in the enclosed list who are waiting for posting are instructed to attend O/o (office of) DGP, AP Mangalagiri regularly at 10 am and sign in the attendance register available in the officers waiting room.

The officers should also sign in the attendance register before leaving the office and office hours without fail. They are also instructed to be readily available to attend to any urgent work assigned by the undersigned.”

IPS and IAS officers who are considered close to the regime are often posted in insignificant posts or are kept waiting for posting once the party in power gets defeated in the polls.

In Andhra Pradesh while the TDP was in Opposition it had time and again complained about police highhandedness and inaction when its party headquarters were attacked or political clashes occurred.