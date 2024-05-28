AP EAMCET Results 2024 expected to be declared soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET results 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will soon release the AP EAMCET results 2024 soon. AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) candidates can download the results from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, once it is declared.

AP EAMCET examination was conducted across the centers from May 18 to 23.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2024 (once released):

Advertisement

The candidates can check their results by following the steps given below:

• Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

• On the homepage, click on the link that says, “AP EAMCET 2024”

• On the page that opens, click on the link that says, “AP EAMCET 2024 results”

• On the next page, enter all the required details like registration number and password and click on submit.

• The results will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the results and download for future reference.

Due to the huge visitors on the AP EAMCET website some of the users may face technical issue in visiting the official website in such case candidates are advised to stay calm and try to get connected with the website in a short interval of time.

For more information, the candidates should check the official website and keep surfing thestatesman.com for more news updates.