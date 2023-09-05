Anurag visits International Media Centre for G20 Summit

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday visited the International Media Centre for the 9-10 September G20 Summit and reviewed arrangements there.

The G20 Summit will be held in Bharat Mandapam and the International Media Centre (IMC) has been developed in its proximity at Hall No 4 and 5 of the International Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) Complex.

During his visit, the Minister was given a walkthrough of MCR, Studio, PCR, PQR and social media room at the venue.

Mr Thakur said that India is excited to host the G20 Leaders Summit. He said that more than 200 meetings have taken place in over 60 cities across India, response during which was overwhelming.

This was a historic scale of organization of an event and he was hopeful that the Leaders’ Summit will make history, he said.

Speaking about the arrangements at The International Media Centre, the Minister said that it has world class facilities and this showcases the power of New India. Art and culture pieces from India adorn the walls of the facility.

He said that the main media centre, the venue for press conferences, is named Himalaya and can accommodate over 300 journalists. India is globally recognized for its digital payment system and this technological prowess will be showcased in the pavilions here, he added.

“India will flaunt her rich culture and heritage during the summit and at the same time put forth a lofty image of a New India,” said the Minister speaking of India’s projections during the Summit.

Stating that G20 will see the largest gathering of media personnel from across the world, the Minister extended a warm welcome to the media fraternity from across the world.

Appreciating Doordarshan for erecting an elaborate set up for the telecast of the event, he said that Doordarshan is playing a very important role with over 78 UHD and 4K cameras installed at various locations from airport to Bharat Mandapam. Clean feed will be provided to all media, he said.

The Media Centre has the capacity of hosting over 2000 media delegates with all sorts of facilities. It will host all Domestic and Foreign Media including official media. There will be over 1300 work stations with internet connectivity and printers.