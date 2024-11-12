Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi, accuses Congress of anti-OBC, SC/ST stance

BJP MP Anurag Thakur Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeatedly making “indecent comments” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thakur claimed that such remarks have historically backfired on Congress, asserting that the people of Maharashtra would respond strongly once again.

Thakur alleged, “Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly insulted OBCs, and when the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, the budget funds allocated for SC/ST communities were diverted. Not only that, their governments now speak about providing jobs to Muslims by stripping SC/ST/OBC groups of their rights.”

Advertisement

Highlighting Congress’s record, Thakur argued that the party’s approach is “anti-SC/ST and OBC,” stressing that Congress owes an explanation for what he characterized as a disregard for the rights of marginalized communities.

“Congress will have to answer why it is anti-SC/ST and OBC,” he said.

He added that every time Congress has made what he described as “indecent comments” on Modi and the BJP, it has suffered significantly.

“Repeatedly making such indecent comments on Modi ji and Bharatiya Janata Party has cost Congress heavily every time and this time too the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to it…,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Maharashtra voters would hold Congress accountable for its actions and statements.

This strong rebuke comes at a time when Maharashtra’s political landscape is already charged with intense debates and narratives, as leaders from different parties vie for public support. With the upcoming elections, BJP leaders like Thakur appear determined to emphasize Congress’s alleged anti-OBC, SC/ST policies to secure backing from these communities.