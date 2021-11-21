Anurag Thakur inaugurates Indian Panorama Section at IFFI 52 in Goa

Inaugurating the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI 52, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said that the right content can take Indian Cinema to a global audience.

Congratulating the filmmakers, Thakur said, “You all have attempted and struggled to bring stories from the remote corners of the country. Now, content is king and if you create the right content, it will go not only National but to the International level. We have the talent among us and with all your help, we will take IFFI to new heights”. He also remembered Late Manohar Parrikar, who was instrumental in bringing IFFI to Goa’s shores.

The Minister further said that “Earlier we saw that only actors, directors, and producers were being awarded in Film festivals but now we are also honoring the technicians, the background people whose work make to a film complete.” He also urged international filmmakers to come and shoot in India.

Earlier, with a promise to unfold stories collected from nooks and corners of India on the big screen, the Indian Panorama Section opened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India being held in Goa.

Besides Anurag Singh Thakur, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh were also present on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony introduced the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 24 Feature and 20 Non-Feature films under the Indian Panorama 2021 category for this year.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh along with the Union Minister felicitated the filmmakers and the cast & crew of the opening films, Semkhor (Feature) and Ved- The Visionary (Non-feature), and presented to them Certificates of participation.