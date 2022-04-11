Anti-tank guided missile ‘HELINA’, successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile ‘HELINA’, launched from an indigenously-developed helicopter, was successfully flight-tested at high-altitude ranges today.

The flight test was jointly conducted by the teams of scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army and Indian Air Force, as part of the user validation trials.

According to DRDO, the Missile was flight-tested from an Indian developed Advanced Light Helicopter. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the missile was fired successfully engaging a simulated tank target. The missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank weapons in the world.

In continuation to validation trials conducted at Pokhran, proof of efficacy at high altitudes paves the way for its integration on ALH. The trials were witnessed by senior Army commanders and senior scientists of DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for the maiden achievement through joint work.