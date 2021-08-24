Anti-Sikh riots case: SC asks CBI to verify Sajjan Kumar’s medical condition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to verify the medical condition of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, who sought interim bail citing health grounds.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Kumar, submitted before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy that his client should be taken to a private hospital for treatment as his condition had not been determined at a government hospital. The top court directed the CBI to verify Kumar’s medical condition, who is serving life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The bench sought CBI’s response on Kumar’s plea and asked the investigating agency to file its response within a week after it has verified its medical condition. Singh submitted that his client was earlier treated by a doctor at a private hospital and the same could be followed for his treatment now. The bench said: “We want the state to verify what the medical condition is”.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the complainant in the matter, submitted in 2010 Kumar had got anticipatory bail from the high court and he was sent to jail post his conviction. He pointed out that in September 2020, the top court had junked Kumar’s plea seeking interim bail on health grounds.

Dave emphasized that people were slaughtered during the riots and added, “I have serious reservations about private hospitals and these powerful accused”. Singh contended that his client is in a very precarious condition. The bench noted, “This is a precarious condition itself that he is in jail”

After hearing arguments in the matter, the bench issued a notice and posted the matter for further hearing on September 6. The Delhi High Court had convicted him and others in the case on December 17, 2018.