Supreme Court stops Anti encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to maintain the status quo in the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri. North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), with its mayor Raja Iqbal Singh saying that the direction of the apex court would be followed.

“We will follow the Supreme Court order and take action accordingly,” said Raja Iqbal Singh.

Earlier the Municipal Corporation of New Delhi began an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday.

The demolition drive was initiated after the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the NDMC mayor to demolish illegal constructions belonging to the rioters in Jahangirpuri.

The roads were excessively barricaded and manned by the police personnel along with the paramilitary forces. The situation was tense in the area.

To efficiently secure the area in case of any emergency, the police have divided it into five sectors. Police personnel in every sector are being led by Additional DCPs.

Special CP Dependra Pathak while interacting with the media said that NDMC will decide what has to be removed and the police will only provide protection.

(agency inputs)