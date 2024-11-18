Anti-doping workshop from Nov 19-22 in Delhi

India, in collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), is set to host the Global Learning and Development Framework (GLDF) Results Management Training here from November 19-22.

Organized by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India in collaboration with WADA and with support from the Japan Sports Agency (JSA) and Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA), this landmark event underscores India’s commitment to strengthening the global anti-doping ecosystem.

The four-day training will witness the participation of anti-doping professionals and experts from over 10 countries, including Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Kyrgyzstan, and Laos, along with representatives from international organizations such as WADA, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), and the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The GLDF Training is an essential initiative under WADA’s capacity-building framework. It is designed to enhance the technical expertise of anti-doping practitioners in various programme areas, this one is particularly focused on results management.

Participants will undergo intensive training sessions covering key topics such as case management, adjudication processes, and the application of the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards. These trainings aim to standardize anti-doping procedures, foster collaboration across nations, and strengthen the global sport integrity framework.

The hosting of this event in India reflects the country’s proactive role in the anti-doping movement as the country continues to support international collaboration to promote clean sport.

With the growing challenges in ensuring a fair and doping-free sports environment, the WADA GLDF Trainings across different programme areas offer a significant opportunity for knowledge exchange and capacity enhancement among anti-doping practitioners from the participating nations.