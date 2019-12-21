Congress plans mega protests in Delhi on the day when the Prime Minster Narendra Modi is all set to address a key rally in historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Modi’s rally is scheduled ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls next year.

Gandhis and other top leaders of Congress are expected to be present at the rally.

As per the Congress leaders, party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present at the rally. Rahul Gandhi will directly reach to the protest venue after returning from his trip to South Korea.

The protest is scheduled to the held between 2 pm and 6 pm on Sunday against the controversial CAA and NRC.

On Saturday evening, a meeting was held between the Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia at the party headquarters.

It is to be noted that before leaving for South Korea, Rahul Gandhi along with other top Congress leaders attacked PM Modi in a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 14.

However, this is the first rally of PM Modi in the national capital after the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has been facing flak over its non-participation in the protests against the controversial CAA. A day after the Jamia incident in which police entered the varsity and thrashed the students, Rahul Gandhi left for South Korea on official tour drawing criticism from the opposition parties.

Election strategist and JD (U) leader Prashant Kishor took a dig at the Congress leadership for not participating in the protests.

However, Priyanka Gandhi took the centre stage as she went to India Gate on Friday to support the protesters. Sonia Gandhi also supported the protests as through a video message, she termed the protests legitimate and real.

Protests erupted against the amended law which seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.