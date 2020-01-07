Congress spokesperson Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital last month, were released from jail on Tuesday.

A local court gave them bail on Saturday but they could be released only three days later because some formalities could not be completed. Congress city president Mukesh Singh Chauhan told news agency PTI that both walked out of jail at about 10 am.

“I was there along with other office party office bearers to receive them. Our party is against the CAA and against police brutality meted out to the peaceful protestors,” he said. Sadaf was arrested on Dec 19 and Darapuri the next day.

Sadaf was arrested from the Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow on the evening of December 19. She along with other protesters were protesting against the controversial CAA and she was streaming the protest live on her social media account. She had also posted the video accusing police of inaction during the clashes. An FIR was lodged against 34 people at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Sadaf’s family also alleged that she was beaten up by the police in the custody.

Retired in 2003 from Indian Police Services, SR Darapuri has been working on the rights issues. He has been working on different issues such as human rights, rights of women, tribals, Dalits, and minorities.

The Hazratganj police in Lucknow had booked Jafar and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1932.