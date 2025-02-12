Another tusker death in Wayanad: 27-year-old falls prey to wild elephant

One more person has been killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Wednesday.

This time, it was a 27-year-old youth who fell prey to the elephant near the tourist spot of Attamala in the district. He was found dead on Wednesday.

The deceased is identified as Balan, a native of Attamala near Meppadi. Attamala is close to Mundakkai and Chooralmala where a devastating landslide happened in July last year.

This is the second death in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad in two days. A 45-year old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Noolpuzha on Monday night.

The incident has sparked protests from locals who have been demanding urgent intervention from the authorities. The protesters insist that high-ranking officials, including the District Collector, visit the scene before they allow the body to be taken away.

The residents said wild elephants have been causing havoc in the region for days but the Forest Department failed to take effective measures to drive them away.

Balan is the third person to die in a wildlife attack in the district in a month and this is the seventh death in 50 days. Over the last eight years, elephant attacks have claimed 180 lives in the state. Last year alone, 12 people lost their lives.

On Monday evening, an elephant attack resulted in the tragic death of a woman at Kombanpara near Peruvanthanam in the Idukki district. In protest against the death, the Farmers’ Relief Forum (FRF) had called a ‘dawn-to-dusk’ hartal in Wayanad on Wednesday.