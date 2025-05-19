MP: Three villagers killed by wild elephants in Shahdol forests

Two wild elephants trampled three villagers to death in a series of attacks in the forests of Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

According to reports, the three incidents—carried out by the same pair of elephants—occurred within a span of approximately two hours.

Forest officials stated that the tuskers killed two men and one woman. All three incidents took place in Beohari forest range of Shahdol’s North Forest Division.

Following the tragedy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered an inquiry and announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

According to Resham Singh Dhurvey, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Beohari Forest Range, the elephants first killed Umesh Kol (40) in Sanousi village. His wife survived by climbing a tree.

In the second incident, the elephants killed Devganiya Baiga (65), wife of Aitu Baiga, in Dhonda village.

In the third attack, Mohan Lal Patel (80) was killed in Koluha-Ghatwa Barachh village.

A team from the Forest Department arrived at the scenes and initiated an investigation.

These incidents occurred just six days after the BJP-led state government, under Dr Yadav, approved a Rs 47.11 crore plan to improve wild elephant management and reduce human-elephant conflict, in a state cabinet meeting held on 13 May.