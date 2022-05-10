Another hate speech case registered against P.C.George in Kerala

Former seven-time MLA and Kerala Janapaksham Chairman P.C.George, who was arrested and released for making communal remarks, has a new hate speech case registered against him here.

Earlier this month, he was granted conditional bail by a local court in the state capital city for a similar offence.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C.H.Nagaraju said that George will be arrested as he has committed the same crime again, which is a violation of the bail conditions.

Of late, in his political speeches, George has been going hammer and tongs against the Muslim community which has landed him in trouble yet again.

On May 1, George was arrested over hate speech charges from his house and granted conditional bail later by Thiruvananthapuram Judicial first class magistrate court(ii), Justice Asha Koshy.

He was then charged under IPC Sections 153 A and 295 A and just the other day, George repeated the same mistake while speaking at Vennala, near here at a Thrikkakara by-election meeting.

Nagaraju said it’s only natural to arrest George again as he done the same crime, for which a case has been registered.

The police are now looking into the audio and video recordings of the meeting.

Meanwhile, George is understood to have approached a lower court, here to seek anticipatory bail but the Kerala Police has filed a petition seeking cancellation of his bail granted on May 1 and will be heard in the state capital on Wednesday.

On May 1, after securing the bail, George told mediapersons: “The Judiciary in India is for justice and the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and his police had arrested me as a Ramzan gift to Islamic terror groups.”

George, who has been a legislator for seven terms, had lost the 2021 Assembly elections from his home constituency Poonjar and the one major reason why he lost is he antagonised the Muslim community in his constituency, who for long has been his mainstay.

Despite several attempts to reach George, his phone was switched off.