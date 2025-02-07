Another fire in Mahakumbh: No one injured

A fire broke out in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

As soon as the information was received, vehicles and officials of the fire brigade department rushed to extinguish the fire.

The fire was reported in ISKCON camp in Sector 18. Initial investigation has revealed that the fire started in the kitchen of the camp due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder. However, the cause of the fire has not been officially explained.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) claimed that there were no casualties and the fire had been controlled.

According to the information, the fire incident was detected at around 10.30 am. The incident took place in Sector 18 on Shankaracharya Marg of Mahakumbh Mela area. Black smoke was seen in the sky from a distance. The fire department team reached the spot upon receiving information and the blaze was brought doused within no time.

Earlier, on January 30, the illegal Tent City “Just a Camp”, near Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat adjacent to Mahakumbh festive area, caught fire, and 15 luxury cottages were razed.

The initial investigation revealed a fire started from a short circuit and the fire brigade soon brought the fire under control. Thankfully there was no one inside the cottage at the time of the fire.

On January 19, a fire broke out in the camp of Geeta Press Gorakhpur in Sector-19 of Mahakumbh Mela area. The blaze took a formidable form and many cottages made of bamboo-pool were turned to ashes. The LPG cylinders kept in the cottage had also exploded during the accident.