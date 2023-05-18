Another electoral drubbing awaiting BJP in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah has said that after Karnataka, another electoral drubbing is awaiting the BJP in J&K where people are bracing up to teach the ruling BJP a lesson in elections, whenever it’s held.

He said this while talking to media personnel on the side-lines of his condolence visit to the bereaved family of a party activist at Beerwah.

Abdullah said that the NC is ready for every election be it Panchayat, ULB, BDC and Assembly Elections.

“The NC is key to the revival and restoration of J&K’s economy and pride. Our party cadre is prepared for the polls whenever they are held. People across J&K are also bracing for teaching the ruling party a lesson through their vote,” he said.

“After Karnataka another electoral drubbing is awaiting the BJP in J&K. It goes without saying that promises made by BJP since 2019 will be under scanner and it cannot evade elections for long. One or the other day they have to do it, and when they do it the people will punish them for “lying to them,” he said.

Reflecting on the undergoing works for the upcoming G20 summit in Srinagar, he said, “Development is always welcome. Who wouldn’t want development and progress to happen.”