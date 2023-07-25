Anju Verma’s Madhya Pradesh connection

According to information, Anju lived for some years in Bona village that comes under Dabra Tehsil in Gwalior.

This village is located just about 2.5 kilometres away from the Border Security Force (BSF) academy in Tekanpur.

Sources said that Anju’s paternal grandfather was in the BSF and presently one of her paternal uncles is also serving in the BSF and he is posted in Tekanpur academy as a Head Constable.

Anju’s father, Gaya Prasad Verma had converted to Christianity many years ago and he is now known as Gaya Prasad Thoman.

The father is presently living in his house in Bona village and he told some media persons that he came to learn about Anju’s travel to Pakistan from his son.

The father also claimed that Anju is “mentally disturbed” and eccentric. He said he had married Anju 20 years ago to Arvind Meena of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and since then he has had no connection with her.

Some residents of the village told media persons that Anju had lived in the village till the age of 15-16 years and after that the family went away from the village.

Sources also claimed that Indian Intelligence agencies have possibly started to ascertain the probability of a connection, if any, between Anju’s travel to Pakistan and its link to some information about the BSF.